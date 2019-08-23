Kid-Friendly Protein Waffles
1 cup whole wheat flour
½ cup plant-based vanilla protein powder
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
1¼ cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil
Preheat your waffle iron to medium heat.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, and vanilla.
In a smaller bowl, mix all dry ingredients together.
Add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients; when combined, add the oil.
Spray the waffle maker with nonstick cooking spray on both sides. Pour about ½ cup batter into the waffle iron, close and cook until done!
If you are planning to freeze the waffles, cook them slightly less - still cooked through but only light golden brown. The waffles can be reheated in a toaster or toaster oven. Serve with your favorite toppings.
