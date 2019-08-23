Kid-Friendly Protein Waffles

1 cup whole wheat flour

½ cup plant-based vanilla protein powder

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1¼ cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil

Preheat your waffle iron to medium heat.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, and vanilla.

In a smaller bowl, mix all dry ingredients together.

Add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients; when combined, add the oil.

Spray the waffle maker with nonstick cooking spray on both sides. Pour about ½ cup batter into the waffle iron, close and cook until done!

If you are planning to freeze the waffles, cook them slightly less - still cooked through but only light golden brown. The waffles can be reheated in a toaster or toaster oven. Serve with your favorite toppings.

