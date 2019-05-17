Kid-Tested Lasagna

¾ pound ground beef

¾ pound ground veal

¾ pound ground chicken

olive oil, as needed

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1 small onion, small diced

4 cups of your favorite tomato sauce

1 cup Parmesan, fine grate on box grater

2 cups ricotta cheese

2 cups grated mozzarella

1 package no boil lasagna noodles

The meat sauce:

Brown the ground meats until cooked through, breaking apart with a wooden spoon until all the meat is in tiny pieces. If a lot of oil renders from the meat, drain the meat and return to the pan. Add the garlic and onion and cook until translucent. Add the tomato sauce and simmer for about 25-30 minutes. Taste for seasoning.

The lasagna:

Spray your pan with cooking oil.

Spoon some of the meat sauce down in your pan. Dot about 6-8 times with some ricotta cheese, shake some parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese then top with a single layer of noodles. Repeat the layering process until you have three layers, the last layer should be sauce then top with cheeses.

Bake covered in a 350˚F oven for 20-25 minutes, until the noodles are tender, uncover for 5 minutes for a nice golden top. Allow to rest for 15-20 minutes before serving.

