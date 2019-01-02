Lamb Lollipops with Basil & Mint Pesto

New Zealand lamb racks, frenched

extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

salt

freshly ground black pepper

Season the lamb racks with salt and pepper. Drizzle the racks with olive oil. Place the lamb racks, fat side down, on a grill or cast iron skillet and cook over medium heat until the fat is rendered and golden brown, about 10-15 minutes. Cook in a 400˚F oven until desired doneness, about 8 minutes for medium rare. Allow the lamb to sit for at least 20 minutes before slicing into individual chops.

Basil & Mint Pesto:

2 cups basil, picked

1 cup mint, picked

½ cup pine nuts

juice of 2 lemons

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Place all ingredients except the olive oil in a food processor and pulse a few times. With the processor running, drizzle in the olive oil and pulse the processor for a moment longer. Taste for seasoning

