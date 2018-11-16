Leeks In Vinaigrette (one of my favorite salads)

Recipe adapted from Bon Appetite

4 large leeks, white and pale-green parts only, tough outer layer removed

Kosher salt

1 small shallot, finely chopped

½ garlic clove, finely grated

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon whole grain mustard

½ teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme

¼ teaspoon sugar

¼ cup olive oil

freshly ground black pepper

Trim root end of leeks (leave as intact as possible so they don’t break apart while cooking) and soak in water to remove as much internal dirt as possible. Cook in a large pot of boiling salted water until meltingly tender (a paring knife should go all the way through with no resistance), 15–20 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain; let cool.

Whisk shallot, garlic, vinegar, Dijon and whole grain mustard, thyme, and sugar in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil and 1 Tbsp. water; season vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Halve leeks lengthwise and arrange on a platter, cut side up; drizzle with vinaigrette and let sit at least 10 minutes before serving.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.