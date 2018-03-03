Meatloaf Sandwich

4 slices of your favorite meatloaf

12 ounces of your favorite mushrooms, sliced ¼ inch thick

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons parsley, minced

½ teaspoon thyme, minced

8 slices of your favorite bread

mayonnaise

Dijon mustard

ketchup

dill pickles

2 cups iceberg lettuce, shredded

favorite potato chips

Heat the oil and butter in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Sear the meatloaf until golden brown on all sides and add the mushrooms; set aside the meatloaf and allow the mushrooms to cook until all the liquid is released from them; season them with salt and pepper and add the herbs.

Place 1 slice of seared meatloaf and some mushrooms over the bread and top with your favorite condiments, pickles, lettuce and potato chips.

