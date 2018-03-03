Meatloaf Sandwich

- 4 slices of your favorite meatloaf
- 12 ounces of your favorite mushrooms, sliced ¼ inch thick
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 teaspoons parsley, minced
- ½ teaspoon thyme, minced
- 8 slices of your favorite bread
- mayonnaise
- Dijon mustard
- ketchup
- dill pickles
- 2 cups iceberg lettuce, shredded
- favorite potato chips
Heat the oil and butter in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Sear the meatloaf until golden brown on all sides and add the mushrooms; set aside the meatloaf and allow the mushrooms to cook until all the liquid is released from them; season them with salt and pepper and add the herbs.
Place 1 slice of seared meatloaf and some mushrooms over the bread and top with your favorite condiments, pickles, lettuce and potato chips.
