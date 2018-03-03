SoFlo Recipes

Meatloaf Sandwich

Recipes from 03/03/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 4 slices of your favorite meatloaf
  • 12 ounces of your favorite mushrooms, sliced ¼ inch thick
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 teaspoons parsley, minced
  • ½ teaspoon thyme, minced
  • 8 slices of your favorite bread
  • mayonnaise
  • Dijon mustard
  • ketchup 
  • dill pickles
  • 2 cups iceberg lettuce, shredded
  • favorite potato chips

Heat the oil and butter in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Sear the meatloaf until golden brown on all sides and add the mushrooms; set aside the meatloaf and allow the mushrooms to cook until all the liquid is released from them; season them with salt and pepper and add the herbs.

Place 1 slice of seared meatloaf and some mushrooms over the bread and top with your favorite condiments, pickles, lettuce and potato chips.

