Mexican Corn On The Cob

4 ears of corn

½ cup Mexican crema

½ cup mayonnaise

juice of 1 lime

zest of 1 lime

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons plus more for garnish crumbled Cotija cheese

1 teaspoon Ancho chili powder

lime wedges

Remove the husks and silk. Grill the corn on medium until cooked through and it has visible grill marks and cooked.

Make the green mayonnaise by pureeing the Mexican crema, mayonnaise, lime juice and zest, garlic and cilantro in a food processor until smooth. Remove and fold in the Cotija cheese.

Spread the green mayonnaise all over the corn. Top with ancho chili powder and picked cilantro leaves. Top with a little more cheese if desired. Serve with lime wedges.

