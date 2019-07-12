Mexican-Style Hot Dog

4 sesame seed hot dog buns

4 of your favorite hot dogs

4 pieces bacon

toothpicks to secure

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

1 cup red bell pepper, small diced

olive oil for sautéing

4-8 spicy chilies (serrano or jalapeno) charred on the grill

pico de gallo (recipe below)

avocado crema (recipe below)

mayonnaise

ketchup

mustard

Place the hot dog on the bacon at one end. Roll the bacon and hot dog around and around until the bacon covers the whole hot dog. Sear both ends with toothpicks. Transfer the hot dogs to a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in a 350˚F oven for 20-30 minutes (slightly longer for the thicker hot dogs) or until golden brown and crispy.

Meanwhile, sauté the yellow onion and red pepper in a drizzle of oil olive until tender, Remove and set aside.

Make the pico de gallo and avocado crema. Build your hot dog adding some sautéed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, avocado crema and spicy chilies, if desired. Top with as many condiments as desired!

Pico de gallo

3-4 small ripe tomatoes, small diced

½ of a small white onion, small diced

1 jalapeno, seeded, small diced

juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

½ teaspoon salt

Mix together all ingredients. Taste for seasoning.

Avocado Crema

2 avocados

½ cup sour cream of Mexican Crema

1-2 cup & ¾ cup half & half, divided

juice of ½ a lime

8-10 sprigs cilantro, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

Add the ingredients in a blender reserving about ¾ cup of the half and half. Puree and add the remaining half & half if needed or if you would like an extra creamy avocado puree. Taste for seasoning.

