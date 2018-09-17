Michelle’s Baked Beans

1 pound small beans like navy or great northern, picked, rinsed, soaked overnight

1 pound bacon, divided

1 large yellow onion, small diced

2 red peppers, small diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeno, seeded, diced

7-8 cups chicken stock

1 cup ketchup

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon brown sugar

¼ cup molasses

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon Dijon

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Preheat your oven to 325˚F.

Drain the soaking water from the beans. Transfer the beans to a large pot and cover with chicken stock, about 2 quarts depending on the size of your pan. Bring the beans up to a simmer and cook until tender, about an hour. Set aside.

Dice 6 slices of bacon into small pieces. Render the bacon in a large pan over medium heat until crispy and golden. Add the onion, red pepper, garlic and jalapeno and sauté until soft, about 3-4 minutes. Add the beans and about 3 cups of their cooking liquid. Add the sautéed peppers and onions and remaining ingredients to the beans along with 1 teaspoon of salt and mix well to combine. Pour into a casserole-style baking dish. Cut the remaining bacon into 2-3 inch strips. Arrange in a single layer on top of the beans.

Bake at 325˚F for 2½-3 hours or until the sauce has thickened and the bacon on top is crispy and browned.

