Michelle's Favorite, Very Simple Pasta

½ pound fettucine

reserved pasta water

4-5 tablespoons cold butter

¼-½ cup Parmesano Reggiano

salt

pepper

Fill a large pot with water, salt heavily. Have a large saute pan ready, heating over lowest heat.

Add your pasta and cook according to package instructions for al dente, stirring as you add the pasta. When the pasta has about 5 minutes left to cook add about 8 ounces of the pasta water to the saute pan, raise the heat to high. Reduce the water by half, begin whisking in the butter, keep reducing, whisk in half of the parmesan cheese, add the cooked pasta, stir thoroughly, taste for seasoning. Add freshly ground black pepper; serve with more cheese.

