Michelle’s Grilled Corn Salad

6 whole corns on the cob in the husk

½ fennel bulb, small diced

½ cup red onion, small dice

1 cup grape tomatoes halved

1 tablespoon chopped dill

1 tablespoon chopped Italian parsley

Juice of 4-5 limes

2-3 jalapenos, depending on how spicy you want the sauce to be

¼ cup honey

1 cup olive oil

Salt, to taste

1 cup Queso fresco, crumbled, for garnish

Submerge the corn in water and soak hour. Drain and grill until blacked on the husk, about 20-25 minutes. Remove, allow to cool, remove husk and silk. Cut off the cob. Mix together the corn, fennel, red onion, grape tomatoes and herbs. Puree the lime juice, jalapeno, honey and a little salt until smooth. Little by little add the olive oil. Dress the corn salad with as much dressing as desired. Top with queso fresco to serve.

