Michelle’s Mac-N-Cheese

1 pound medium shells

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

1 cup yellow onions, tiny diced

3½ cups milk

6 ounces white cheddar, box grated, large hole

6 ounces fontina, box grated, large hole

Topping

1 cup breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons melted butter

4 tablespoons grated parmesan, smallest hole possible

Combine.

Preheat oven to 375˚F.

Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Add macaroni and cook per package instructions MINUS 1 minute. Drain.

In a large saucepan or in an ovenproof skillet melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add about 1 cup of the milk and mix to dissolve the paste into the milk. Then add remaining milk and mix until smooth, use whisk if desired. Season with salt. Cook, stirring for 5-8 minutes until thick and creamy. Remove from heat, stir in the cheeses.

Mix in the pasta. Transfer to a baking dish.

Top with the breadcrumb mixture. Bake for 12-18 minutes or until top is light golden.

