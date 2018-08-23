Michelle’s Mayonnaise

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 cups grapeseed oil combined with ¼ cup olive oil

juice of 2 lemons

Salt to taste

Water, if needed

Whisk together yolks, mustard and lemon juice. Add about 1/4 cup oil-mixture, drop by drop, whisking constantly until mixture begins to thicken. Keep adding oil-mixture in a very slow, thin stream, whisking constantly until well blended. If at any time it appears that oil-mixture is not being incorporated, stop adding oil-mixture and whisk vigorously until smooth, then continue adding oil-mixture. If the mayonnaise becomes too thick, you can add a splash of water to thin it out a bit. Season to taste with salt. Chill, surface covered with plastic wrap, until ready to use.

