Michelle’s Mayonnaise
2 egg yolks
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 cups grapeseed oil combined with ¼ cup olive oil
juice of 2 lemons
Salt to taste
Water, if needed
Whisk together yolks, mustard and lemon juice. Add about 1/4 cup oil-mixture, drop by drop, whisking constantly until mixture begins to thicken. Keep adding oil-mixture in a very slow, thin stream, whisking constantly until well blended. If at any time it appears that oil-mixture is not being incorporated, stop adding oil-mixture and whisk vigorously until smooth, then continue adding oil-mixture. If the mayonnaise becomes too thick, you can add a splash of water to thin it out a bit. Season to taste with salt. Chill, surface covered with plastic wrap, until ready to use.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.