Moist Carrot Cake

- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 cups granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1½ cups canola oil
- 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1½ cups shelled walnuts, chopped
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 1½ cups pureed cooked carrots
- 1 small 8 ounce can of crushed pineapple, drained
Cream Cheese Frosting
- 16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 12 tablespoons butter, room temperature
- 6 cups powdered sugar, sifted
Cream together cheese and butter. Slowly stir in powdered sugar and continue beating until incorporated and light and fluffy.
For garnish
- ½ cup walnuts for the top
- toasted coconut
- orange and green colored frosting for mini carrots, if desired
Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Grease two 9-inch cake pans. Line the bottoms with parchment paper. Peel and cook carrots until tender to a knife tip. One small bag of full-sized carrots should yield about the right amount of pureed, cooked carrots. Drain the carrots and puree while still warm in a blender or food processor until they are smooth. Measure out 1½ cups of the carrot puree and set aside.
Whisk together dry ingredients in a bowl. Whisk together oil, eggs, vanilla and pureed carrots. Beat well for about 2 minutes. Fold in walnuts, coconut and pineapple. Pour equal amounts of batter into each pan. Set in the middle of the oven and bake for about 40-50 minutes or until edges have pulled away from sides and toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean.
Remove from oven and let sit in pans 10 minutes. Turn out onto a rack and cool completely.
When cool, level cakes to take humps off the center with a serrated knife. Frost the cake and garnish how desired.
