SoFlo Recipes

Moist Carrot Cake

Recipes from 03/31/18 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1½ cups canola oil
  • 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1½ cups shelled walnuts, chopped
  • 1 cup shredded coconut
  • 1½ cups pureed cooked carrots
  • 1 small 8 ounce can of crushed pineapple, drained

Cream Cheese Frosting

  • 16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • 12 tablespoons butter, room temperature
  • 6 cups powdered sugar, sifted

Cream together cheese and butter. Slowly stir in powdered sugar and continue beating until incorporated and light and fluffy.

Related Videos

For garnish

  • ½ cup walnuts for the top
  • toasted coconut
  • orange and green colored frosting for mini carrots, if desired

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Grease two 9-inch cake pans. Line the bottoms with parchment paper.  Peel and cook carrots until tender to a knife tip. One small bag of full-sized carrots should yield about the right amount of pureed, cooked carrots. Drain the carrots and puree while still warm in a blender or food processor until they are smooth. Measure out 1½ cups of the carrot puree and set aside.

Whisk together dry ingredients in a bowl. Whisk together oil, eggs, vanilla and pureed carrots.  Beat well for about 2 minutes. Fold in walnuts, coconut and pineapple.  Pour equal amounts of batter into each pan. Set in the middle of the oven and bake for about 40-50 minutes or until edges have pulled away from sides and toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean.

Remove from oven and let sit in pans 10 minutes.  Turn out onto a rack and cool completely.

When cool, level cakes to take humps off the center with a serrated knife.  Frost the cake and garnish how desired.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.