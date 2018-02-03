Muffuletta

1 cup pitted mixed olives (packed in oil)

1 tablespoon capers

½ cup giardiniera

½ cup roasted red peppers, roughly chopped

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon dried parsley

1 garlic clove, chopped fine

¼ teaspoon red crushed chili flake

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

your favorite Italian bread, focaccia or seeded loaf (we used an Italian seeded loaf)

¼ pound sliced mortadella

¼ pound sliced mozzarella

¼ pound sliced provolone cheese

¼ pound sliced capocolla

¼ pound sliced genoa salami

Combine the olives, capers, roasted red peppers, giardiniera, oregano, parsley, garlic and red crushed chili flake in a food processor.

Pulse until the pieces are about ½-inch (pea-sized.) Add the vinegar and oil, stir to combine.

Split the bread in half.

Spread the bottom half of the bread with ½ the olive mixture with its juices.

Spread the remaining olive mixture on the top of the bread. On the bottom half of the bread, layer the meats and cheeses.

Close the sandwich and press down gently.

Wrap the sandwich tightly in plastic wrap.

Place in your refrigerator overnight or for at least 6 hours. In the refrigerator, weigh down the sandwich to further press it.

