My Favorite Apple Tart with Puff Pastry and Frangipane

Recipes from 03/17/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • Puff pastry, punched into large rounds and rolled out slightly with a rolling pin
  • Frangipane (recipe follows) 
  • 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced into ¼-inch thick wedges, placed in acidulated water 
  • 3 tablespoons granulate sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • Butter, for dotting

Mix together the cinnamon and sugar.

Place the pastry on a non-stick baking sheet and prick all over with a fork. Cover with a generous amount of frangipane and arrange the slices of apples on top, pressing them into the frangipane, so they stick in place.  Top with a sprinkle of cinnamon/sugar and bits of butter. 

Bake in a 400˚F oven until the pastry is golden brown and puffed and the apples and tender, about 20-25 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired. 

Frangipane

  • 8 ounces marzipan
  • ½ stick butter, room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon almond extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Beat together the marzipan, butter, sugar and extract with an electric mixer at medium speed until creamy. Reduce speed to low and add the eggs; 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the flour and salt.

