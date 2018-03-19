My Favorite Apple Tart with Puff Pastry and Frangipane

- Puff pastry, punched into large rounds and rolled out slightly with a rolling pin
- Frangipane (recipe follows)
- 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced into ¼-inch thick wedges, placed in acidulated water
- 3 tablespoons granulate sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- Butter, for dotting
Mix together the cinnamon and sugar.
Place the pastry on a non-stick baking sheet and prick all over with a fork. Cover with a generous amount of frangipane and arrange the slices of apples on top, pressing them into the frangipane, so they stick in place. Top with a sprinkle of cinnamon/sugar and bits of butter.
Bake in a 400˚F oven until the pastry is golden brown and puffed and the apples and tender, about 20-25 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Frangipane
- 8 ounces marzipan
- ½ stick butter, room temperature
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- ¼ teaspoon almond extract
- 2 eggs
- 3 tablespoons flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
Beat together the marzipan, butter, sugar and extract with an electric mixer at medium speed until creamy. Reduce speed to low and add the eggs; 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the flour and salt.
