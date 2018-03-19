My Favorite Apple Tart with Puff Pastry and Frangipane

Puff pastry, punched into large rounds and rolled out slightly with a rolling pin

Frangipane (recipe follows)

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced into ¼-inch thick wedges, placed in acidulated water

3 tablespoons granulate sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Butter, for dotting

Mix together the cinnamon and sugar.

Place the pastry on a non-stick baking sheet and prick all over with a fork. Cover with a generous amount of frangipane and arrange the slices of apples on top, pressing them into the frangipane, so they stick in place. Top with a sprinkle of cinnamon/sugar and bits of butter.

Bake in a 400˚F oven until the pastry is golden brown and puffed and the apples and tender, about 20-25 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Frangipane

8 ounces marzipan

½ stick butter, room temperature

3 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon almond extract

2 eggs

3 tablespoons flour

½ teaspoon salt

Beat together the marzipan, butter, sugar and extract with an electric mixer at medium speed until creamy. Reduce speed to low and add the eggs; 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the flour and salt.

