My Favorite Creamy Potato Gratin

3 pounds Idaho potatoes of equal size

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 shallots, confit, smashed until paste is formed

1½ cups half-and-half

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

freshly grated nutmeg to taste

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

¼ cup fontina cheese, grated

Peel and wash the potatoes and slice them into rounds 1/8 inch thick, using a mandolin, the slicing disk of a food processor or a sharp knife. Generously butter a heavy, shallow baking dish, mine was about 4 by 6 by 2 inches.

Preheat oven to 350˚F.

In a large pan, bring the garlic, shallots, half-and-half, salt, pepper, nutmeg and potatoes to a boil, stir occasionally, reduce to a simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Pour into the buttered dish, distribute evenly; press down the potatoes and top with a little butter, if desired. Bake covered with aluminum foil for 45 minutes. Top with cheese and bake for another 20-25 minutes or until golden brown on top.

Note: spray the potato side of the aluminum foil with nonstick cooking spray before baking to avoid sticking.

