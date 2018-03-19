My Favorite Creamy Potato Gratin

- 3 pounds Idaho potatoes of equal size
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 shallots, confit, smashed until paste is formed
- 1½ cups half-and-half
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- freshly grated nutmeg to taste
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- ¼ cup fontina cheese, grated
Peel and wash the potatoes and slice them into rounds 1/8 inch thick, using a mandolin, the slicing disk of a food processor or a sharp knife. Generously butter a heavy, shallow baking dish, mine was about 4 by 6 by 2 inches.
Preheat oven to 350˚F.
In a large pan, bring the garlic, shallots, half-and-half, salt, pepper, nutmeg and potatoes to a boil, stir occasionally, reduce to a simmer for 2-3 minutes.
Pour into the buttered dish, distribute evenly; press down the potatoes and top with a little butter, if desired. Bake covered with aluminum foil for 45 minutes. Top with cheese and bake for another 20-25 minutes or until golden brown on top.
Note: spray the potato side of the aluminum foil with nonstick cooking spray before baking to avoid sticking.
