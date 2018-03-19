SoFlo Recipes

My Favorite Escargot

Recipes from 03/17/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 1 can escargot, drained and rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon shallot, diced small  
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic

Heat the oil and butter in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the shallot and garlic until fragrant, add the snails, season with salt and pepper and shake the pan for about 5 minutes. 

Allow to cool. 

Compound Butter

  • 2 sticks room temperature butter
  • 2 shallots minced
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • ½ cup minced parsley
  • ¼ cup minced tarragon
  • zest of 2 lemons 
  • 1 tablespoon salt 

In a sauté pan cook the shallots and garlic in the olive oil until soft but not brown.

Combine all ingredients in a food processor until bright green and well combined. 

Preheat oven to 425˚F. 

If you have snail shells, place a bit of butter in the shell, press a snail in each shell and then stuff the remaining space inside with the green butter. You can also use a snail plate. Just fill each dip in the plate with a snail and top with the green butter. 

Bake in the oven (or broil) for 5-6 minutes or until the butter is sizzling. Serve immediately with toasted baguette or brioche.
 

