My Favorite Escargot

1 can escargot, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon shallot, diced small

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Heat the oil and butter in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the shallot and garlic until fragrant, add the snails, season with salt and pepper and shake the pan for about 5 minutes.

Allow to cool.

Compound Butter

2 sticks room temperature butter

2 shallots minced

2 garlic cloves minced

2 teaspoons olive oil

½ cup minced parsley

¼ cup minced tarragon

zest of 2 lemons

1 tablespoon salt

In a sauté pan cook the shallots and garlic in the olive oil until soft but not brown.

Combine all ingredients in a food processor until bright green and well combined.

Preheat oven to 425˚F.

If you have snail shells, place a bit of butter in the shell, press a snail in each shell and then stuff the remaining space inside with the green butter. You can also use a snail plate. Just fill each dip in the plate with a snail and top with the green butter.

Bake in the oven (or broil) for 5-6 minutes or until the butter is sizzling. Serve immediately with toasted baguette or brioche.



