My Favorite Escargot

- 1 can escargot, drained and rinsed
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon shallot, diced small
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
Heat the oil and butter in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the shallot and garlic until fragrant, add the snails, season with salt and pepper and shake the pan for about 5 minutes.
Allow to cool.
Compound Butter
- 2 sticks room temperature butter
- 2 shallots minced
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- ½ cup minced parsley
- ¼ cup minced tarragon
- zest of 2 lemons
- 1 tablespoon salt
In a sauté pan cook the shallots and garlic in the olive oil until soft but not brown.
Combine all ingredients in a food processor until bright green and well combined.
Preheat oven to 425˚F.
If you have snail shells, place a bit of butter in the shell, press a snail in each shell and then stuff the remaining space inside with the green butter. You can also use a snail plate. Just fill each dip in the plate with a snail and top with the green butter.
Bake in the oven (or broil) for 5-6 minutes or until the butter is sizzling. Serve immediately with toasted baguette or brioche.
