My Favorite Seared Steak

1 large, well-marbled ribeye or New York strip

butter

favorite Dijon mustard for brushing

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Season the steak with salt and pepper.

Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the oil and butter, when the butter begins to foam, add the steak. Sear on all sides until golden brown; brush one side with butter and sear until the mustard becomes crispy and golden, repeat on the other side. I like my steak just medium rare, if you like it more done, place in a 375˚F oven for 5-7 minutes.



