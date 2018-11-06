Nam Sod
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 pound ground pork
2 tablespoons ginger, fine julienne
1-2 Thai chilies, sliced thin
1 tablespoon toasted and ground jasmine rice
2 tablespoons fish sauce
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons sugar
5 sprigs fresh cilantro
green cabbage leaves, for serving
Toast the rice in a dry sauté pan over low heat for 2-3 minutes. Allow to cool and grind in a spice grinder. Set aside.
Combine the fish sauce, lime and sugar; set aside.
In a wok or large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the oil. Cook the pork, stirring and breaking it apart. Add the ginger, cook 1 minute. Add the fish sauce mixture, chilies and stir fry a bit. Add the ground rice, toss and serve in cabbage leaves. Top with cilantro sprigs. Garnish with toasted peanuts.
