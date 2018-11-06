Nam Sod

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound ground pork

2 tablespoons ginger, fine julienne

1-2 Thai chilies, sliced thin

1 tablespoon toasted and ground jasmine rice

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons sugar

5 sprigs fresh cilantro

green cabbage leaves, for serving

Toast the rice in a dry sauté pan over low heat for 2-3 minutes. Allow to cool and grind in a spice grinder. Set aside.

Combine the fish sauce, lime and sugar; set aside.

In a wok or large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the oil. Cook the pork, stirring and breaking it apart. Add the ginger, cook 1 minute. Add the fish sauce mixture, chilies and stir fry a bit. Add the ground rice, toss and serve in cabbage leaves. Top with cilantro sprigs. Garnish with toasted peanuts.

