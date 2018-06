Makes 1

2 slices brioche bread, toasted

1 tablespoon ketchup

4 slices white cheddar cheese

4 strips bacon, cooked to desired crispness

2 fried eggs

vegetable oil

Lay the toast down on a plate. Squeeze your desired amount of ketchup on the bread, making sure to spread it evenly, not just in the middle. Top each piece of bread with 2 slices of cheddar cheese. Top one side with two fried eggs, the bacon and close the sandwich.

