Nobu's Miso-Marinated Black Cod

Adapted from Nobu: The Cookbook and https://www.thekitchn.com

Serves 4

¼ cup sake

¼ cup mirin

4 tablespoons white miso paste

3 tablespoons sugar

4 black cod fillets, about ½-pound each (we used filets without skin)

Two to 3 days beforehand, make the miso marinade and marinate the fish. Bring the sake and mirin to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Boil for 20 seconds to evaporate the alcohol. Turn the heat down to low, add the miso paste, and whisk. When the miso has dissolved completely, turn the heat up to high again and add the sugar, whisking constantly to ensure that the sugar doesn't burn on the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat once the sugar is fully dissolved. Cool to room temperature. (If you’re in a rush, you can simply whisk together the ingredients and marinate the fish. Cooking the marinade will provide a smoother, understated sake flavor.)

Pat the black cod fillets thoroughly dry with paper towels. Slather the fish with the miso marinade and place in a non-reactive dish or bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.

To Cook The Fish – Toaster Oven

If you have a toaster oven with a “Broil” setting, you can simply place the fish on baking sheet lined with aluminum foil and lightly greased. Cook for 12-15 minutes until the fish is cooked through and opaque. Just be sure to keep an eye on the glaze so it doesn’t burn.

To Cook The Fish – Oven

Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat an oven-proof skillet over high heat on the stovetop. Lightly wipe off any excess miso clinging to the fillets, but don't rinse it off. Film the pan with a little oil, then place the fish skin-side-up (if your filet has skin) on the pan and cook until the bottom of the fish browns and blackens in spots, about 3 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until the other side is browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the oven and bake for 5 to 10 minutes, until fish is opaque and flakes easily.

