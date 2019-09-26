Noodle Kugel

Recipe from King Solomon’s Table, by Joan Nathan

2 8-oz. packages low-fat cream cheese

8 tablespoons butter, room temperature

¾-1 cup sugar

8 large eggs

4 cups nonfat milk

1/3 cup low-fat sour cream, plus more for serving

1/3 cup cottage cheese

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

generous pinch of salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

14 ounces medium or wide egg noodles

About 2 cups Frosted Flakes cereal

Lightly grease an 11 X 16-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Mix the cream cheese butter and sugar in the bowl of a standing mixer, blend on medium speed for a few minutes, then add the eggs one at a time, incorporating after each addition. Reduce the speed to low and add the milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, cinnamon, salt and vanilla extract; the mixture will be very wet. Add the uncooked noodles to the baking dish and pour the cream cheese mixture on top; use a slotted spoon to lift some of the noodles so that the liquid is well distributed. The noodles should be just about covered with the mixture; cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350˚F and uncover the kugel. Bake for 40 minutes, then pull the kugel out of the oven and lightly crush handfuls of Frosted Flakes over the top, spreading it evenly. Return to the oven and bake for 20 minutes more, or until light to medium brown around the edges and no longer liquidly inside. Shake the pan to see if the kugel seems solid. Cut into squares and serve warm.

