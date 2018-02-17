From Keith Rhodes & Starex Smith

1 12oz can of diced tomatoes

1 12oz can of beef stock

1 1lb fresh or frozen cut okra (we used fresh on show)

1 1lb of diced frozen onion & peppers (we used fresh on show)

2 4oz links of sliced smoked sausage

2 pounds of peeled and deveined (21/25 per pound) shrimp

2 tablespoon gumbo file

2 teaspoon dry thyme

1 tablespoon of granulated garlic

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons of dashi granules

1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 3 tablespoons water to make slurry

Add all ingredients to a 4-quart Dutch oven EXCEPT SHRIMP & CORNSTARCH. Bring ingredients to a boil on high, then reduce to medium heat and cook for 45 minutes. Add raw shrimp and cornstarch slurry, stir well and reduce to low heat and cook for another 20 minutes.

