Pan con Tomato

1 large very ripe tomato (or 2-3 smaller tomatoes), cut in half, grate on a box grater

1 garlic clove

Your favorite baguette style bread, cut the way you like it

Your favorite Spanish extra virgin olive oil

sea salt

Heat oven to 500˚F.

Put bread on a baking sheet and toast until golden brown, about 6- 8 minute or in a toaster. Rub garlic over the cut surface of bread.

Spoon grated tomato onto toast, top with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.

