Pan con Tomato
1 large very ripe tomato (or 2-3 smaller tomatoes), cut in half, grate on a box grater
1 garlic clove
Your favorite baguette style bread, cut the way you like it
Your favorite Spanish extra virgin olive oil
sea salt
Heat oven to 500˚F.
Put bread on a baking sheet and toast until golden brown, about 6- 8 minute or in a toaster. Rub garlic over the cut surface of bread.
Spoon grated tomato onto toast, top with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.