

½ pound angel hair pasta (dried)

¼ pound butter

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

100 grams of your favorite caviar

Thinly sliced chives, for garnish

Cook the pasta according to package instructions until al dente, reserving the starchy cooking water. Place 2 ounces of the water in a sauté pan and heat over medium-high heat. Add the lemon zest and juice, the butter, a pinch of salt and toss in the pasta. Serve immediately and top with the top of the chives and caviar.



