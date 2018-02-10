SoFlo Recipes

Pasta with Caviar Butter

Recipes from 02/10/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

½ pound angel hair pasta (dried)
¼ pound butter
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
100 grams of your favorite caviar
Thinly sliced chives, for garnish

Cook the pasta according to package instructions until al dente, reserving the starchy cooking water.  Place 2 ounces of the water in a sauté pan and heat over medium-high heat.  Add the lemon zest and juice, the butter, a pinch of salt and toss in the pasta.  Serve immediately and top with the top of the chives and caviar. 
 

