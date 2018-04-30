SoFlo Recipes

Pasta with Tomatoes and Kale

Recipes from 04/28/18 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

 

  • Your favorite pasta cooked al dente according to package instructions, a curly noodle works best!
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion, julienne
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced 
  • 1-2 bunches of lacinato kale, remove veins
  • 1-2 cups spinach 
  • 1 cup halved cherry heirloom tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon thyme, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped
  • gremolata for garnish (recipe follows)

Heat the oil over medium heat.  Cook the onions until soft and just beginning to caramelize. Add the garlic and kale, stir for about 5-8 minutes. Add the spinach and tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and keep cooking another 5-10 minutes. Add the herbs. Place over the pasta. 

Top with gremolata.

Spicy Gremolata

  • 2 tablespoons chili oil 
  • 1 cup plain breadcrumbs 

Heat the chili oil in a medium saute pan over medium heat. Add the breadcrumbs and toast, stirring constantly, until the breadcrumbs are golden brown. Transfer to a bowl until ready to use.

