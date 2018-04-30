Pasta with Tomatoes and Kale

- Your favorite pasta cooked al dente according to package instructions, a curly noodle works best!
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, julienne
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-2 bunches of lacinato kale, remove veins
- 1-2 cups spinach
- 1 cup halved cherry heirloom tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon thyme, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped
- gremolata for garnish (recipe follows)
Heat the oil over medium heat. Cook the onions until soft and just beginning to caramelize. Add the garlic and kale, stir for about 5-8 minutes. Add the spinach and tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and keep cooking another 5-10 minutes. Add the herbs. Place over the pasta.
Related Video
Top with gremolata.
Spicy Gremolata
- 2 tablespoons chili oil
- 1 cup plain breadcrumbs
Heat the chili oil in a medium saute pan over medium heat. Add the breadcrumbs and toast, stirring constantly, until the breadcrumbs are golden brown. Transfer to a bowl until ready to use.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.