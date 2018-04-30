Pasta with Tomatoes and Kale

Your favorite pasta cooked al dente according to package instructions, a curly noodle works best!

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, julienne

2 cloves garlic, minced

1-2 bunches of lacinato kale, remove veins

1-2 cups spinach

1 cup halved cherry heirloom tomatoes

1 teaspoon thyme, finely chopped

1 teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped

gremolata for garnish (recipe follows)

Heat the oil over medium heat. Cook the onions until soft and just beginning to caramelize. Add the garlic and kale, stir for about 5-8 minutes. Add the spinach and tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and keep cooking another 5-10 minutes. Add the herbs. Place over the pasta.

Top with gremolata.

Spicy Gremolata

2 tablespoons chili oil

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

Heat the chili oil in a medium saute pan over medium heat. Add the breadcrumbs and toast, stirring constantly, until the breadcrumbs are golden brown. Transfer to a bowl until ready to use.

