Pepper Beef with Papaya Seeds

1 large NY strip steak (you can substitute ribeye, steak tips or flank steak)

seeds from one ripe papaya (save the fruit for another dish!)

peanut oil

1 cup red bell pepper, diced into medium pieces

½ cup yellow bell pepper, diced into medium pieces

½ cup shallot or red onion, cut into thick strips about an inch long

¼ cup green onion, whites and light green, cut into ½ inch long pieces

½ tablespoon ginger, cut into thin strips

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sugar

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

Cilantro

Rinse and dry the papaya seeds, cleaning them well to remove all fruit.

Place on a cookie sheet and in a 220˚F oven for about 40 minutes.

Allow to cool to room temperature and crush with the back of a pan.

Trim the fat strip from the steak and thin slice the meat against the grain. Season the meat with a lot of the papaya pepper.

Heat you wok over high heat and drizzle a little peanut oil in the pan (you don’t need much.) Add the peppers, shallot or red onion and green onion. Sauté for 1-2 minutes then add the ginger and garlic.

Add the steak, stir frying quickly, meanwhile whisk together the soy, sesame, sugar, cornstarch and whisk well. Add the liquid mixture and allow to glaze over the meat. Garnish with cilantro.

Serve with steamed brown rice.

