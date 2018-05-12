Perfect Sauteed Fish

Filet of snapper or any nice white thin fleshed fish, with the skin

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Wondra, for dusting

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

Score the skin of the fish.

Dust the skin side of the fish lightly with Wondra. Season with salt and pepper. Heat the oil and butter in your saute pan over medium-high heat; when the butter foams, add the butter, allowing it to melt and foam. Add the fish, laying the filet into the oil away from you. Saute for a couple of minutes until it turns a nice golden brown. Flip the fish onto a baking pan and place in a 375˚F oven for about 4-5 minutes or until cooked through.

Buerre Blanc

1 cup white wine

1 shallots, minced

4 black peppercorns

6-8 tablespoons cold butter

Kosher salt

Simmer the wine, shallot and peppercorn in a small sauce pot until liquid has reduced ¾ of the way down, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, whisk in the butter slowly until fully incorporated and thick. Season with salt, strain through a fine mesh sieve.

