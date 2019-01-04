Perfectly Creamy Hummus

Recipe from Michael Solomonov

1 cup dried chickpeas

2 teaspoons baking soda

juice of 1½ large lemons (about 1/3 cup), more to taste

2 to 4 cloves garlic, grated

1¾ teaspoons Kosher salt, more to taste

1 cup sesame tahini

½ teaspoon ground cumin, more to taste

paprika, for serving

olive oil, for serving

chopped fresh parsley, for serving

In a bowl, cover chickpeas by at least 2 inches of cold water. Add 1 teaspoon baking soda and let soak at room temperature overnight. Drain and rinse.

In a medium pot, cover soaked chickpeas by at least 4 inches of water. Add the remaining teaspoon of baking soda and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-high and let cook at a vigorous simmer until chickpeas are quite soft, 1 to 1½ hours. (Overcooked chickpeas are the secret to creamy hummus, so don’t worry if they start to break down a little.) Drain. While chickpeas are cooking, make the tahini sauce. In a blender, combine the lemon juice, garlic and ¼ teaspoon salt. Let mixture sit 10 minutes. Add tahini, remaining 1½ teaspoons salt and the cumin, and blend until a thick paste forms. Add 1/3 to 2/3 cup ice water while blender is running, a little at a time, until sauce is smooth. You’re looking for a perfectly smooth, creamy sauce.

Add the warm, drained chickpeas to blender with tahini mixture. Blend until perfectly smooth and not at all grainy, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl occasionally. This blending may take upward of 2 minutes; just keep going until the mixture is ultra creamy and fluffy, adding a little water if you need it to make the contents of the blender move. Taste for seasonings, adding more salt, lemon juice and/or cumin as needed.

To serve, spread the hummus on a plate, dust with paprika, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with parsley.

Michelle’s Tahini:

1 cup tahini

juice of 1-2 lemon

2 cloves raw garlic

2 cups water

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Place all ingredients in a blender, pureeing until very smooth. You may need to use a rubber spatula to help the blender move. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Limonada

2 cups fresh lemonade

1 cup loosely packed mint leaves

2 cups ice cubes

Puree all ingredients in a blender. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.