Pimientos de Pardon/Shishito Peppers

½ pound Shishito peppers, washed and dried

Your favorite sea salt (we used Maldon)

Nonstick cooking spray

Cast iron pan

Heat a large cast-iron skillet or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Spray the pan with nonstick cooking spray. Cook peppers, turning occasionally, until they begin to blister on all sides. Sprinkle with salt and serve immediately.

