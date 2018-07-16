Pineapple Chile Popsicles

1 cup sugar

4 cups minced fresh pineapple

1 serrano, sliced in half

Bring sugar and chili and 1 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan and stir until sugar dissolves. Transfer mixture to a bowl, strain and refrigerate until chilled.

Pour 3/4 of the chilled mixture and half of the pineapple into a blender; puree. Taste for flavor and add more serrano simple syrup, if desired. Set a fine sieve over a bowl and strain pureed pineapple mixture, discarding solids. Stir the remaining pineapple into the mixture and pour into eight 3-oz. ice-pop molds.

Transfer molds to the freezer and freeze until slushy, about 1 hour. Insert a popsicle stick into each mold and freeze until pops are solid, about 3 hours more. To release ice pops from molds, run the bottom of the molds briefly under warm water.

