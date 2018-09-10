Pizza Dough

1 cup + 1 tablespoon 00 flour

1 cup + 2 tablespoons AP flour

1 teaspoon fine salt

¾ teaspoon active dry yeast

1 teaspoon extra virgin oil olive

1 teaspoon honey

Mix flours and salt. In another bowl mix 200 grams (7.05 ounces) lukewarm warm (95˚ to 105˚F), yeast, olive oil and honey. Allow to sit

for 3-4 minutes to dissolve and activate the yeast. Add flours, knead well, until combined, allow to rest for 15 minutes. Knead for another 3-4 minutes; cut into 2 equal pieces and shape into a ball. Place on a heavily floured surface, cover with a damp cloth and rest for 3-4 hours at room temp or 24 in fridge.

Grilled Pizza, Margherita

Prepared pizza dough

1 cup fine cornmeal mixed with 1 cup all-purpose flour

olive oil for brushing

1 cup tomato sauce, make yourself (we have a tomato sauce recipe below or your favorite brand)

1 cup aged mozzarella, grated on a large whole box grater

¼ cup reggiano parmesano, grated on a large whole box grater

fresh basil leaves

olive oil for brushing

Sprinkle your table with the flour mixture. Roll out the dough with a rolling pin to about ¼-inch thick.

Transfer the dough to a pizza paddle or plate, brush with a little olive oil, place on a grill over medium heat, cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute (until it is easily removed)

Using large spatulas remove the dough from the grill and flip over onto your paddle or cutting board or table. Reduce heat to low. Brush with a little olive oil, spoon the tomato sauce around evenly, top with cheese (evenly spreading them around so they are not too heavy in any spots) and place back on the grill, cover and allow the cheese to melt (about 3 minutes)

Remove and top with basil and serve.

Tomato Sauce

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons garlic, sliced thin on a mandolin (be careful of your fingers!)

1 28-ounce can San Marzano peeled tomatoes

5-6 sprigs basil

Salt, to season

Black pepper, if desired, to season

Heat a medium heavy-bottomed pan over medium low heat. Add the oil and garlic and allow to cook for 5-8 minutes or until the garlic is soft, translucent and fragrant. You do not want to caramelize the garlic. If you start to see caramelization lower the heat. Add in basil sprigs and crushed tomatoes. Season generously with salt. Allow to cook on a low simmer until reduced by about 1/3 and the sauce is glossy, about 2 hours. Stir often during cooking to avoid burning. Taste for seasoning.

