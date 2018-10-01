Pork Ragu

3-4 pounds pork shoulder, cut into 6 pieces Oil for searing

2 cups yellow onion, chopped fine

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon red crushed chili flake

¼ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

½ cup tomato paste

2 each bbay leaves

2 cups dry red wine

1 28-ounce can San Marzano tomatoes, crushed with your hands

2 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme

1 teaspoon fresh chopped rosemary

¼ cup fresh chopped Italian parsley

Cut the pork into large chunks. Heat 1-2 tablespoons of oil in a large, cast-iron pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sear the pork on all sides and remove. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the onions and garlic and sauté for 3-4 minutes or until translucent and soft. Add the tomato paste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the red crushed chilies, oregano, fennel seeds and bay leaf. Add the red wine and allow to reduce by half. Return the pork to the pan. Add the chicken stock and crushed tomatoes. Cover and either cook on the stove over medium-low heat or in a 350˚F oven until nice and tender.

Allow to come to room temperature, place in a refrigerator.

Remove the fat from the top of the stew, then remove the pork. Using a knife or two forks, shred the meat. Place back into the sauce. Add the herbs, heat, taste for seasoning and top over either polenta, grits, mashed potatoes or pasta!

