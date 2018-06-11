Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Makes 1

honey-mustard brown butter (recipe below)

roasted and sliced pork tenderloin

English muffin, toasted

shaved Brussels sprouts salad

Layer up as you wish!

Honey-Mustard Brown Butter

4 tablespoons butter

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 tablespoons honey

1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

salt

Place the butter in a small sauce pan and heat over medium heat. Allow the butter to bubble and begin to brown. Allow the butter to achieve a deep golden brown color with black flecks on the bottom and sides of the pan. Remove the pan from the heat. Set aside until ready to mix.

Ina separate pan, heat the cider vinegar and mustard seeds over medium-low heat. Allow the vinegar to simmer and reduce until the mustard seeds are plump and the liquid is slightly thickened. Remove from heat.

Combine everything together and season with salt to taste.

