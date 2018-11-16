Pumpkin Crème Brûlée
4 egg yolks
¼ cup sugar
½ cup pumpkin puree
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup half and half
¾ teaspoon homemade pumpkin pie spice (recipe follows)
pinch salt
granulated sugar for topping
Heat the heavy cream, half and half, pumpkin pie spices and pinch of salt to a simmer in a small pot. Remove from heat and allow to sit for 10-15 minutes to infuse flavor. Whisk together the sugar and egg yolks in a medium bowl. Temper in the hot liquid. Whisk in the pumpkin puree. Strain through a mesh sieve. Divide the mixture into oven-safe baking dishes. Bake covered in a bain marie for 30-40 minutes on 325˚F until the custard just jiggles a bit then stops when shaken. Remove and cool for 15 minutes in the hot water. Remove, allow to cool to room temperature then refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Sprinkle sugar on the top and caramelize with a torch. Serve immediately.
Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice:
1½ tablespoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon nutmeg
¾ teaspoon allspice
¾ teaspoon cloves
Mix together.
