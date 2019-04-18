Quiche with Caramelized Onion & Camembert

Pie dough (recipe below)

454 grams half & half

6 egg yolks

Pinch nutmeg

Salt

Pepper

½ cup cheddar cheese, grated

Cherry tomatoes dried in oven (recipe below)

2-3 tablespoons caramelized onions, chopped

¼ cup camembert cheese, cut into small pieces

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Roll out a pie dough into a quiche plate. Prick the dough all over with a fork. Using pie weights (if available) par bake the dough for 20 minutes. Remove the weights and bake another 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Whisk together the half & half, eggs, a pinch of nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste. Once the mixture is smooth and well mixed, add the caramelized onion and cheddar cheese. Dot the pie shell with the tomatoes and camembert. Add the quiche filling and bake for 25-35 or until the filling is set and golden brown. Allow to cool before slicing.

Pie crust

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, chilled, and cut into 1-inch pieces

¼ to ½ cup ice water

Place the flour, salt and butter in a food processor. Process until the butter is in pea-sized pieces. Pulsing the food processor add the water a couple tablespoons at a time until the dough comes together and forms a ball. Wrap the dough in plastic and chill for at least 1 hour.

