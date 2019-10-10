Ranchero

1 28-ounce can San Marzano canned tomatoes, crushed, tough centers removed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1½ cups onion, diced small

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 cup red bell pepper, diced small

2 jalapeno or serrano chilies, roasted, skin and seeds removed and discarded, chopped

¼ cup chopped cilantro on the stem

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

Heat the butter/olive oil in a small pan and fry you egg over medium high heat until desired doneness.

For the sauce, heat the olive oil in a pot. Add the onion, garlic, bell pepper and cook stirring until tender, about 5-6 minutes. Add the spices, crushed tomatoes, ½ cup of water and serrano chilies. Cook for another 10 minutes. Add the cilantro and puree until almost smooth.

Garnish

Sliced avocado

Mexican crema

Queso fresco, finely crumbled

picked cilantro leaves

1 poblano pepper, cut into thin strips, sautéed in olive oil until tender

lime wedges

For the tortillas:

Corn tortillas

1-2 tablespoons of olive oil

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay your corn tortillas on the baking sheet, brush the tops with olive oil, lightly salt, flip over and repeat on the other side. Bake in a 400˚F oven for 4 minutes on each side. Remove and allow to cool.

