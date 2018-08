Raspberry Lemonade

3 cups fresh raspberries

1 cup sugar

5 cups water

½ cup lime juice

½ cup lemon juice

8-10 lychees if available, peeled, pitted

Warm 2 cups of the raspberries with 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water. Remove from heat once the sugar melts. Allow to cool to room temperature.

Mix the remaining berries with the rest of the water and the cooled syrup. Add ice.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.