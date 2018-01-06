Red Gazpacho

1 cup stale French or Italian bread with the crusts removed, sliced

2 very, very ripe beefsteak tomatoes, cored, and chopped (about 2 cups)

1 cup peeled English cucumber, chopped

1 cup red bell pepper, chopped fine

¼ cup chopped yellow onion

¼ cup low-sodium, store-bought vegetable broth, or water

½ jalapeño chile, seeded, chopped (optional)

1 medium garlic clove

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Put the bread, tomato, cucumber, pepper, onion, broth, jalapeño (if using), garlic, and the vinegar in the bowl of a standing blender. Puree until very smooth. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in ½ cup of the extra virgin olive oil in a thin, steady stream to thicken the gazpacho. The puree should be coral or light orange in color and creamy. Add more oil if necessary. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to a pitcher and refrigerate.



