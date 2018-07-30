Rice Porridge

Grapeseed oil

1 cup Japanese sushi rice (rose)

½ yellow onion, julienne

1 tablespoon ginger, julienne

1 cup dinosaur kale, chopped

1 pint beech mushrooms, trimmed

2 bunches oyster mushrooms, trimmed and cut into medium size pieces

6 cups dashi broth (made with 2 quarts of water, 4 ounces instant dashi granules and 2 tablespoons dried wakame)

crispy shallot

crispy seaweed sheets, for garnish

Heat the oil in a large deep pan or Dutch oven. Add the onions and ginger and sauté for 2-3 minutes until soft but not browned. Add the rice and cook stirring for 1-2 minutes. Add the kale and mushrooms stirring. Add the broth, stir until rice is cooked and is nice and creamy.

Top with crispy shallots and seaweed.

