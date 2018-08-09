Roast Beef

2 garlic cloves and 2 shallots cut in half and cooked in oil over low heat until soft and tender

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 sprigs rosemary, remove leaves

3 pounds New York Strip roast,

Olive oil

Chop together the garlic, shallots, salt, pepper and rosemary leaves to make a paste; rub all over the beef; wrap in plastic and refrigerate overnight.

Uncover, allow the beef to come to room temperature.

Heat oven to 450˚F. Place the meat on a rack, drizzle with the oil and cook for 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Flip the roast and reduce heat to 350˚F, continue cooking until the temperature registers 125˚-135˚F, about 15-20 minutes. Remove and allow to sit and cool at least 30-40 minutes before slicing.

