Roast Boneless Leg of Lamb with Herb Crust

2 tablespoons very finely chopped rosemary

2 tablespoons very finely chopped thyme

¼ cup very finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped fine

1 cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Adjust your oven rack to a lower-middle position and heat oven to 400˚F.

Open up the lamb and lay flat between two pieces of parchment paper or Ziploc bags. Flatten the lamb a little by pounding.

Lay lamb with the interior side (not the fat side) facing up on work surface; rub with two teaspoons olive oil, and season generously with salt and pepper. Spread some herb mixture evenly over meat. Roll and tie.

Place roasting rack on rimmed baking sheet. Transfer the lamb to rack and roast until instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part registers 120˚F, about 30 minutes. Transfer lamb to cutting board; remove and discard string. Brush lamb exterior with mustard, then, carefully press herb and bread crumb mixture onto top and sides of roast with hands, pressing firmly to form a solid, even coating that adheres to the meat. Return coated roast to rack; roast until instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part of roast registers 130-135˚F (medium-rare). Transfer meat to cutting board, let rest 10 to 15 minutes. Cut into ½-inch slices before serving.

