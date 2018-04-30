SoFlo Recipes

Roasted Baby Eggplant

Recipes from 04/28/18 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 4-6 baby eggplants
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 1 yellow onion, small diced
  • 1 teaspoon garlic 
  • 2-3 cups spinach 
  • ½ teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped
  • 2 cups quinoa, cooked according to package instructions

Garnish

  • 2 cups yogurt 
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 
  • zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • mix together, season with salt and pepper.  
  • Pomegranate seeds, for garnish 
  • Marcona almonds for garnish

Preheat your oven to 375˚F.  Stab the eggplants several times all over with a paring knife. Place on a sheet tray that has been lined with parchment paper. Cover the entire tray with foil.  Roast for 25-35 minutes or until tender throughout.

Allow the eggplant to cool a little; slice it open.

Heat a saute pan over medium heat. Add the oil, cook the onion and garlic until soft.  Add the spinach and rosemary until it begins to wilt. Place in a bowl and fold in the quinoa.

Stuff into the eggplant. Drizzle with the yogurt, top with the almonds and pomegranates.

