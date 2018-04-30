Roasted Baby Eggplant

- 4-6 baby eggplants
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, small diced
- 1 teaspoon garlic
- 2-3 cups spinach
- ½ teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped
- 2 cups quinoa, cooked according to package instructions
Garnish
- 2 cups yogurt
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- zest and juice of 1 lemon
- mix together, season with salt and pepper.
- Pomegranate seeds, for garnish
- Marcona almonds for garnish
Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Stab the eggplants several times all over with a paring knife. Place on a sheet tray that has been lined with parchment paper. Cover the entire tray with foil. Roast for 25-35 minutes or until tender throughout.
Allow the eggplant to cool a little; slice it open.
Heat a saute pan over medium heat. Add the oil, cook the onion and garlic until soft. Add the spinach and rosemary until it begins to wilt. Place in a bowl and fold in the quinoa.
Stuff into the eggplant. Drizzle with the yogurt, top with the almonds and pomegranates.
