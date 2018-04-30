Roasted Baby Eggplant

4-6 baby eggplants

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, small diced

1 teaspoon garlic

2-3 cups spinach

½ teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped

2 cups quinoa, cooked according to package instructions

Garnish

2 cups yogurt

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

zest and juice of 1 lemon

mix together, season with salt and pepper.

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

Marcona almonds for garnish

Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Stab the eggplants several times all over with a paring knife. Place on a sheet tray that has been lined with parchment paper. Cover the entire tray with foil. Roast for 25-35 minutes or until tender throughout.

Related Video

Allow the eggplant to cool a little; slice it open.

Heat a saute pan over medium heat. Add the oil, cook the onion and garlic until soft. Add the spinach and rosemary until it begins to wilt. Place in a bowl and fold in the quinoa.

Stuff into the eggplant. Drizzle with the yogurt, top with the almonds and pomegranates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.