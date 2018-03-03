Roasted Chicken Enchiladas with Chipotle Sauce

½ roasted chicken, skin and bones removed, meat julienned

12 white corn tortillas

2 tablespoons grapeseed or olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 chipotle pepper in adobo plus 1 teaspoon sauce from the can

8 ounces canned, crushed, fire-roasted tomatoes

1 cup reduced sodium chicken broth

¼ cup heavy cream

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded Colby cheese

For serving

sour cream

chopped cilantro

sliced black olives

cotija cheese

Heat the oil in medium sauce pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and saute for 3-4 minutes or until soft. Add 2 of the tortillas, stirring. Add the cumin, chipotle pepper, tomatoes and mix for 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, cook for 5 minutes. Add the heavy cream and heat through. Puree until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Mix together the Monterey jack, cheddar and Colby cheese. Fill the remaining tortillas with 2 tablespoons of chicken and a generous sprinkle of cheese. Place, seam side down, in a baking dish that has been greased with non-stick cooking spray. Continue until all the tortillas have been filled and are fitted snuggly inside the baking dish. Top with as much sauce then cheese as will fit.

Bake in a 325˚F oven for 25-35 minutes or until golden brown on top and bubbly. Let stand for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Serve with your favorite toppings.

