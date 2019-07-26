Salmon Burger with Tartar Sauce
1½ pounds skinless salmon filet, cut into large chunks
6 tablespoons shallots, small diced
2 tablespoons capers, chopped
1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons Italian breadcrumbs
zest of 1 lemon zest
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
1 tablespoons dill, chopped
¼ teaspoon celery salt
salt and pepper
your favorite bun, for serving
zucchini cut into julienne for garnish
tartar sauce, for serving
Put 2/3 of the salmon in the bowl of a food processor and process until it’s finely ground. Remove to a bowl. Add the remaining salmon and process to a larger grind. Add the salmon to the bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. Form into patties. Sear or grill until desired doneness. Sear or grill zucchini. Top with grilled zucchini and tartar sauce.
Tartar Sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
1½ tablespoons roughly chopped Capers
1½ tablespoons chopped Gherkins
juice of 1 lemon
shot of tabasco
Whisk together all ingredients.
