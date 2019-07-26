Salmon Burger with Tartar Sauce

1½ pounds skinless salmon filet, cut into large chunks

6 tablespoons shallots, small diced

2 tablespoons capers, chopped

1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons Italian breadcrumbs

zest of 1 lemon zest

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 tablespoons dill, chopped

¼ teaspoon celery salt

salt and pepper

your favorite bun, for serving

zucchini cut into julienne for garnish

tartar sauce, for serving

Put 2/3 of the salmon in the bowl of a food processor and process until it’s finely ground. Remove to a bowl. Add the remaining salmon and process to a larger grind. Add the salmon to the bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. Form into patties. Sear or grill until desired doneness. Sear or grill zucchini. Top with grilled zucchini and tartar sauce.

Tartar Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1½ tablespoons roughly chopped Capers

1½ tablespoons chopped Gherkins

juice of 1 lemon

shot of tabasco

Whisk together all ingredients.

