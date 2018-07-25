Salt & Pepper Shrimp

1 pound u8 shrimp, deveined

3 thinly sliced serrano peppers

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup canola oil

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt (plus some to taste if necessary) ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ½ cup picked cilantro leaves

Add oil to a large sauté pan. Heat on medium high.

Toss the shrimp and half of the chilies in the cornstarch mixture. Carefully add the shrimp to the hot oil and fry for 1-2 minutes then flip over and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Add the chilies tossed in the cornstarch to the hot oil. Remove the shrimp and chilies and place in a large bowl, toss with the remaining raw chilies, salt, pepper and cilantro.

