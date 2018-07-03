Sandia Smash
Recipe by John Lermayer
Makes 1 drink
6 watermelon chunks (3 skewered on a pick, for garnish)
¾ oz freshly squeezed lime juice
¼ oz agave nectar
½ oz St-Germain elderflower liqueur
2 oz blanco tequila
In a cocktail shaker, muddle 3 watermelon chunks. Add ice and the lime juice, agave nectar, St-Germain and blanco tequila and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled, ice-filled Collins glass, and garnish the drink with the skewered watermelon chunks.
