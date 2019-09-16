Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash

3 acorn squashes, cut in half, root tip to stem, scrap out the seeds and stringy flesh

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Drizzle the olive oil over the squashes; rub with brown sugar and season with salt and pepper. Place cut side down on a sheet tray that has been lined with parchment paper. Roast at 375˚F for 20-25 minutes or until tender to a knife tip.

Sausage Filling

½ pound mild Italian sausage, casing removed

2 shallots, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 leeks, sliced into half moons

plain breadcrumbs, toasted until golden brown

½ bunch dandelion greens, cut into thick strips (if available)

1 small bunch broccolini, cut into small florets

pinch chili flake

honey, to drizzle

olive oil, for drizzling

Place the sausage in a large pan over medium-low heat and cook, smashing down with a wooden spoon to crumble it well. Add the garlic and shallots and stir until soft, add the leeks and chili flake for another 4 minutes.

Bring a small pot of water to a boil, cook the broccolini for about 1-2 minutes or until tender, remove and add the dandelion for 1 minute, remove and allow to drain well.

Mix the greens and the rest of the ingredients together in a bowl; stuff the squash, bake at 350˚F for about 6-8 minutes; serve warm. Drizzle with honey and olive oil.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.