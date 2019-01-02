Seafood Pasta

1/2 pound linguine

4 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, sliced thin on a mandolin

½ teaspoon red crushed chili flake

1 dozen littleneck clams or middleneck clams, soaked in ice water and a little cornmeal (if desired) for 1 hour, drained

6-8 (21/25) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup cooked octopus, sliced into ½-inch rounds (about 2 tentacles)

¼ cup white wine

¼ cup pernod

½ cup chicken stock

½ cup oven dried tomatoes (recipe follows)

½ cup small diced fennel

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup minced parsley

Cook the linguine according to package instructions but shave-off 2 minutes in the cooking time.

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven, add the sliced garlic cloves and cook over medium heat until fragrant, add the chili flakes and clams. Stirring, cook for 2 minutes then add the shrimp, white wine, pernod and cook reducing for a few minutes; begin removing the clams once they open and set them aside. Add the stock, tomatoes and fennel and season a little before adding the cooked pasta. Add the pasta into the pot with the seafood, add the clams back into the pot and the octopus along with the butter and parsley. Toss around and serve.

Oven dried tomatoes

1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 tablespoon olive oil

big pinch Kosher salt

pinch black pepper

Toss the tomatoes with the rest of the ingredients. Arrange cut-side up on a roasting rack sat over a sheet tray. Roast in a 350˚F oven for 30-40 minutes.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.