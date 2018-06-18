Seared Bacon & Frisee Salad

Makes 1

2 strips thick cut bacon, ½-inch thick

frisee, outer dark green leaves removed and discarded, inner light green/white cleaned and chopped

quail eggs

Sear the bacon over medium heat in a cast iron pan until golden brown and crispy around the edges. Remove and dot on paper towels. Reserve bacon fat for whatever you desire. To soft boil the eggs, bring a pot of water to a boil, very carefully and softly add the quail eggs to the water, cook for 1:45-2:00 minutes. Place directly into ice water, remove, peel, and place over the salad. Toss the frisee with the vinaigrette, drizzle with a little extra eggs.

Mustard Vinaigrette

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon Dijon

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon fresh thyme, minced

1 teaspoon maple syrup, plus more for garnish

Place the vinegar and mustard seeds in a small pot and heat over low heat until the mustard seeds are plump and softened. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Spoon 1 tablespoon mustard seeds and vinegar into the Dijon, add the thyme, maple, salt and drizzle in the oil.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.